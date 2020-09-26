Swansea maintain unbeaten start as Wycombe’s woes continue

First-half goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe ensured Swansea coasted to a 2-0 victory away at Wycombe to extend their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season.

The Swans have now taken seven points from their opening three games and ensured that Wycombe’s tough introduction to life in the second tier continued.

The hosts failed to muster a shot on target in the first half, as Ayew scored one and then set up Lowe for the second.

The result means Wycombe are the first side to lose their opening three Championship games since Colchester back in 2006.

Despite scoring just once so far this season, Swansea stuck with the same side that started the 0-0 draw with Birmingham, while Wycombe made five changes from their 5-0 defeat away to Blackburn.

Ryan Tafazolli made his debut in place of the suspended Darius Charles and Everton loanee Dennis Adeniran went straight into the starting XI after joining the club on Friday.

The home side were immediately under pressure as a second-minute Swansea free-kick was punched clear before Lowe dragged a shot wide.

In the 12th minute, Wycombe squandered possession inside the opposition half and were stung on the break. The ball found its way to Jake Bidwell whose drilled cross was met by the sliding Ayew from close range to open the scoring.

Ten minutes later, Ayew turned provider as Swansea doubled their lead. A neat passing move resulted in the Ghanaian’s low cross being put away by Lowe for his first goal since his summer move from Wigan.

The Swans could have added to their tally, with Matt Grimes flashing over from a corner and Morgan Gibbs-White blasting just wide, with Wycombe’s best spell coming just before half-time – as Fred Onyedinma curled a shot past the post.

Swansea sat on their lead in the second half and had shouts for a penalty after Adeniran felled Connor Roberts in the box, but the referee waved them away.

Meanwhile, Wycombe were starting to get chances at the other end, with Onyedinma blasting over from 25 yards and Jason McCarthy’s free-kick being easily saved by Freddie Woodman.

The Chairboys brought on summer signing Daryl Horgan, who then produced one of his side’s first on-target efforts within minutes, but his acrobatic bicycle kick was straight at Woodman.

This was the closest Wycombe had come all match and it spurred Swansea into a flurry of chances.

Gibbs-White beat the offside trap but his shot was saved by Ryan Allsop and Bidwell then glanced wide from a corner with 10 minutes remaining.

However, the damage had been done in the first half, with Swansea becoming the latest team to show Wycombe just how tough life in the Championship will be.