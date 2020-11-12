Svitolina hikes and Pudsey Bear joins McLaren – Thursday’s sporting social

Elina Svitolina and Pudsey Bear
By NewsChain Sport
18:00pm, Thu 12 Nov 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 12.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit back at Toni Kroos.

Gareth Southgate paid tribute to England World Cup-winner and former Ireland boss Jack Charlton.

Ahead of England’s friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, Michael Owen looked back at another Three Lions game in 2005.

Owen also enjoyed Jamie Carragher’s book.

Gianluigi Buffon congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on another record.

TODO: define component type factbox

Unbelievable.

Mesut Ozil continued to work hard.

Tennis

Caffeine boost for Elina before hiking.

TODO: define component type factbox

Formula One

McLaren had a new team member.

Golf

The 84th Masters got under way.

Ian Poulter was ready.

A lovely setting.

Cricket

Jason Roy got in the Christmas spirit.

TODO: define component type factbox

KP rolled back the years.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Deontay Wilder wanted another chance at the heavyweight champ.

Eddie Hearn continued to count down the days until AJ’s return.

TODO: define component type factbox

MMA

Conor McGregor delved into the archives.

TODO: define component type factbox

