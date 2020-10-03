Sutton stroll past Maidenhead

Sutton v Maidenhead
Sutton v Maidenhead - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:12pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Sutton made a confident start to the new National League season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Maidenhead at the Knights Community Stadium.

Maidenhead’s Sam Barratt saw a 10th-minute header clip the outside of the post before Sutton took the lead in the 17th minute.

Tobi Sho-Silva headed the ball into the path of David Ajiboye and his cross was nodded into the net from close range by Omar Bugiel.

Taye Ashby-Hammond then tipped Robert Milsom’s free-kick over the bar.

Sutton doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break as Will Randall’s corner was touched on by Craig Eastmond before Shaun Donnellan turned the ball into his own net.

Callum Kealy then came off the bench to score his first league goal for the club to wrap up victory with eight minutes left.

