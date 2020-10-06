Sutton leave it late as own goal gives them victory over Aldershot
22:11pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
A late own goal from Alex Finney secured Sutton a 2-1 win at Aldershot in the National League.
Sutton began the season with a 3-0 home win over Maidenhead on Saturday and went in front six minutes before the break when Craig Eastmond headed in from Robert Milsom’s free-kick.
Aldershot goalkeeper Mitchell Walker made a fantastic save to foil Milson from another free-kick while Mohamed Bettamer was denied by Dean Bouzanis at the other end.
Bettamer, a recent free transfer signing, did beat Bouzanis with 15 minutes remaining, heading home Craig Tanner’s cross.
But a Will Randall free-kick five minutes from time went in off Finney to condemn Aldershot to a second successive defeat.