Sutton leave it late as own goal gives them victory over Aldershot

Sutton left it late to beat Aldershot
Sutton left it late to beat Aldershot - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:11pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A late own goal from Alex Finney secured Sutton a 2-1 win at Aldershot in the National League.

Sutton began the season with a 3-0 home win over Maidenhead on Saturday and went in front six minutes before the break when Craig Eastmond headed in from Robert Milsom’s free-kick.

Aldershot goalkeeper Mitchell Walker made a fantastic save to foil Milson from another free-kick while Mohamed Bettamer was denied by Dean Bouzanis at the other end.

Bettamer, a recent free transfer signing, did beat Bouzanis with 15 minutes remaining, heading home Craig Tanner’s cross.

But a Will Randall free-kick five minutes from time went in off Finney to condemn Aldershot to a second successive defeat.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA