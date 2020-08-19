Supremacy sights set on Middle Park date

Supremacy is to wait for the Middle Park Stakes after being ruled out of the Gimcrack Stakes
By NewsChain Sport
13:57pm, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Trainer Clive Cox will concentrate on getting Supremacy ready for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes after a bad scope ruled him out of Friday’s Gimcrack Stakes at York.

The Group Two contest on the Knavesmire, sponsored by Al Basti Equiworld Dubai, had been Plan B after Cox decided against running in the Prix Morny on Sunday due to the prospect of testing conditions at Deauville.

The Group One Middle Park at Newmarket on September 26, is now the next objective for the impressive Richmond Stakes winner.

“His scope wasn’t perfect so that’s the main reason, but with the rain forecast that was another factor as well,” said Cox.

“France was definitely off the list. There was heavy ground forecast. We’re running Nando Parrado there instead.

“The Gimcrack was a bit of an after thought, but I’m afraid he didn’t scope well and for that reason he won’t be running this week.

“It’s just one of those things.

“He’s a very special horse and our plan would be very much, all being well, we’ll have him right for the Middle Park.”

