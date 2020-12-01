Superhero Grosjean and Robson is back on court – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.

Football

Fulham dedicated their win over Leicester to Papa Bouba Diop.

Liverpool reflected on the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959.

SHEARER!

Jingle all the way for Son Heung-min.

Billy Gilmour’s got the moves.

Burnley set the scene for a chilly training session.

Keep running and Cesc Fabregas will find you, apparently.

Kieran Trippier had a helping hand from Spiderman in pulling out all the stops for his son’s fourth birthday.

F1

The recovery continues for Romain Grosjean.

Who has a new superhero profile picture.

Lewis Hamilton confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas sent his best wishes to his Mercedes team-mate.

Cricket

A week later and Kevin Pietersen is STILL talking about his hole-in-one.

Happy anniversary to the Roots!

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield completed the first of the seven marathons in seven days he’s aiming to do for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Rob Burrow hailed his great friend.

Boxing

Tyson Fury marks the anniversary of his draw with Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua was hard at it… and the poor tyre knew about it.

Swimming

Sharron Davies was feeling nostalgic.

Tennis

Laura Robson was back on the tennis court for the first time in over a year.

Johanna Konta was dressed for a spot of tennis.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock was feeling festive.

NFL

Philadelphia’s Jim Schwartz won’t be making the same mistake again with DK Metcalf.