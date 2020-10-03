Sunderland waste host of chances as they are held by Charlton
Ten-man Sunderland escaped from The Valley with their unbeaten League One record intact after a goalless draw against Charlton.
However, Phil Parkinson’s side were left with an over-riding feeling of frustration after failing to convert a host of first-half chances before the 73rd-minute dismissal of Tom Flanagan for a professional foul on Conor Washington.
Time and again they carved Charlton open only to waste opportunities to record a third successive league victory.
Minutes after Danny Graham’s goal-bound shot was bravely blocked by Ben Watson, Graham was found five yards out by Josh Scowen’s perfect low cross. When a cool side-foot finish was needed, he lashed at his shot instead and sent it high and into the empty seats behind the Charlton goal.
Lynden Gooch shot narrowly over the bar in a low-key second half before Flanagan cynically halted the run of Washington and was shown a red card.
That handed the impetus to Charlton, but substitute Chuks Aneke wasted their best chance 12 minutes from time.