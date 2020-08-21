Sunderland swoop for Remi Matthews
Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Remi Matthews on a one-year deal after his contract at Bolton expired.
The 26-year-old played under manager Phil Parkinson during his time at Bolton and becomes Sunderland’s fourth summer signing after their capture of former Everton youngster Morgan Feeney earlier in the day.
“Everybody knows how big this club is and I’ve worked with the manager and the backroom staff before, so nobody had to sell it to me – it was a no-brainer,” Matthews told the official Sunderland website.
“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and I’m excited to get going.”
Parkinson added: “This is a big signing for us because we have been trying to sign a goalkeeper and that process became very complicated due to the salary cap situation.
“Remi is a player with good experience but at 26, he’s at a good age with plenty of improvement in him as well.”
Centre-back Feeney, 21, joins on a short-term deal having captained Everton’s Under-23s to two Premier League 2 titles during a 13-year stay with the Toffees.
Feeney, who was on loan at Tranmere last season, has represented England to under-19 level.