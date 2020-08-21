Sunderland sign former Everton defender Morgan Feeney

Morgan Feeney has moved to Sunderland
By NewsChain Sport
18:08pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
Sunderland have signed former Everton youngster Morgan Feeney on a short-term deal.

The 21-year-old centre back captained Everton’s Under-23s to two Premier League 2 titles during a 13-year stay with the Toffees.

Feeney, who was on loan at Tranmere last season, has represented England to under-19 level.

Feeney told the club website: “I’m made up to be here. It’s a massive club and when a team like Sunderland want you, you don’t think twice.

“After such a long time at Everton, I couldn’t really ask for much more than to come to a club like this and I can’t wait to get started.”

