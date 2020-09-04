Sunderland land Arbenit Xhemajli
Kosovo defender Arbenit Xhemajli has joined Sunderland on a two-year deal.
A compensation package was agreed with Swiss club Neuchatel Xamax for the 22-year-old following the end of his contract.
He featured in a 3-1 win over Gateshead in pre-season and is the fifth summer signing for Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson ahead of the new League One campaign.
Xhemajli, who is not able to play in Saturday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie at home to Hull, told the club website: “It feels great to get the deal done.
“I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I had some positive talks with the manager and from what I have seen, I believe we will have a successful season.”
Parkinson said: “We’re trying to build a team that can step onto the opposition and be aggressive in the way we play. He has that physicality, but he’s also a good footballer.
“There will be a period of adaptation for him, but he’s a player who wants to learn and one who I think will be a quick learner.”