Sunderland hope to call on Tom Flanagan for Carabao Cup tie with Hull
Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan could be available for Saturday’s Carabao Cup first round clash with League One counterparts Hull after withdrawing from the Northern Ireland squad.
Flanagan opted not to travel to Romania with his international team-mates ahead of Friday’s Nations League fixture with his wife due to give birth, and as a result could yet be involved.
Manager Phil Parkinson has almost a full squad from which to select with Jordan Willis and Josh Scowen having shaken off minor knocks.
Only midfielder Elliot Embleton is missing as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem.
Hull head coach Grant McCann has five players unavailable for the opening game of the new campaign.
Strikers Josh Magennis and James Scott are away on international duty, while summer signing Lewie Coyle is suspended after being sent off in his final game for former club Fleetwood.
Defender Callum Elder will also be absent as he works his way back from a groin injury but is expected to be fit for the start of the league programme next weekend.
He will be joined on the sidelines by midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, who is behind his team-mates in terms of match fitness after sitting out training through illness.