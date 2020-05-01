Netball Australia and Suncorp Super Netball are planning when the league will next return to action ahead of key government guidelines.

The 2020 season was due to begin on May 2, but has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will not resume before June 30.

The country is due to consider moves that could clear barriers for the return of grassroots and Suncorp Super Netball.

Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington announced that they are working towards the end of the decision-making process and will make a further announcement by the end of this month.

Symington said on the Suncorp Super Netball website: "There has been an extensive amount of scenario planning going on behind the scenes to determine the best model for a 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

"We are consulting heavily with all key stakeholders involved in the competition, with the long-term sustainability of the league and the health of our players, support staff and fans always at the forefront of all decision making.

"We’ve remained open-minded to possible season models since postponing the competition. The work now is focused on narrowing our planning down to the most realistic scenarios based on the information we currently have access to.

