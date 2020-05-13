Suncorp Super Netball CEO says hopes of playing full 2020 season are cautiously rising
Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington remains optimistic about completing the 2020 season in full.
Clubs have been advised that no team training can be held and that athletes should continue doing their individual 12 hours of club-led training per week.
The league was originally postponed on March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak and was set to begin on May 3.
And a full announcement about moving forwards is now set to be made on May 31.
Symington said: "With restrictions easing around the country, our hopes of being able to complete a full 2020 season are cautiously rising.
"But, in order to maintain competitive balance within the league while the finer details of the season are agreed upon, we have advised clubs and athletes to continue solo training for the next two and a half weeks.
“There are still many decisions to be made in relation to how and when the 2020 season will take place, as well as how and when all clubs will resume formal training, and the league will be position to announce all of this prior to May 31.”
Quarantine measures will also be put in place when athletes return to the club from interstate or overseas.