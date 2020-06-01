Suncorp Super Netball have announced the 2020 season will begin on August 1 and a full 60-match season will be completed.

The season was scheduled to start on May 2 but was postponed on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From June 1 players will continue to be paid in line with their current agreement of 12 hours per week.

Full pre-season training is earmarked for later this month where athletes will return to their normal training of 23 hours a week.

Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said: "We're thrilled that a season start date has been locked away, now all our stakeholders have a date to work towards and fans can start to get excited for the start of the season.

"We are planning to play out a full home and away season, and we are confident that our start date gives us the best opportunity to achieve that.

"Our guiding principles throughout this process have never changed, those being the health and wellbeing of the community alongside the financial viability of our sport.

"There has been a collective commitment to those principles from the whole system including players, teams, partners and broadcasters and we will continue to take that approach as we look to get our season underway.

“I would like to thank our dedicated members and fans who have stuck by their teams and the sport through an incredibly challenging period. We look forward to showcasing our world class athletes once again from August 1.”

The 2020 season fixture list and format is being finalised and will be announced in due course.