Subjectivist books St Leger ticket with Goodwood stroll

Subjectivist warmed up for next month’s Pertemps St Leger in perfect fashion with a front-running victory in the Ladbrokes March Stakes.

Having sent out subsequent St Leger second Sir Ron Priestley to land the Group Three prize 12 months ago, trainer Mark Johnston repeated the trick with his half-brother.

Although he had finished third in the Group Three Gordon Stakes at the Sussex track last month, the Teofilo colt had something to prove after beating only one home in the Great Voltigeur at York on his latest outing.

There was never a moment of doubt for the well-supported 11-10 favourite though, as he gradually wound matters up from the sharp end under Joe Fanning before crossing the line 15 lengths clear of runner-up Cabaletta.

Johnston said: “It was not the plan to come here. We went to the Voltigeur as we think this horse maybe needs longer between races. We went to the Voltigeur to try give him the longer gap (to the St Leger), but it didn’t work.

“I felt straight afterwards that we had to come here to see if he was a better horse over a mile and six. We had a few debates at home and Charlie (Johnston, son and assistant) didn’t want to as he said it was too close to the St Leger and we should go straight there, as Nayef Road flopped in the Voltigeur last year and went straight to the Leger.

“When it broke up to a small field we had to go for it. On the basis of that, he will have an easy fortnight now and provided he is OK, he will go to the Leger.

“Doncaster is often soft, but I think the mile-six is the more important thing than the heavy ground.”

Subjectivist is now a 14-1 shot for the St Leger with both Coral and Paddy Power, who cut him from 33-1, while William Hill offer 16s for the same race.