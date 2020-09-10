Stuart Sinclair and Danny Guthrie set to start for Walsall against Grimsby
Experienced midfielders midfielders Stuart Sinclair and Danny Guthrie are set to return for the start of Walsall’s League Two campaign at home to Grimsby.
The pair sat out last weekend’s Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and were not risked for the midweek EFL Trophy win over Bristol Rovers.
New signings Hayden White and Emmanuel Osadebe both played almost an hour each in that match to improve their match fitness.
Manager Darrell Clarke has to decide whether White will start on Saturday or Cameron Norman, who was right-back last weekend, returns.
Grimsby midfielder Max Wright looks set to be sidelined for five to six weeks with a thigh injury sustained last weekend against Morecambe.
Forward James Hanson (calf) and defenders Luke Hendrie (groin) and Bilel Mohsni (trapped nerve) are all out.
Midfielder George Williams and forward Matt Green should return after being rested in midweek because of cramp, while Sean Scannell will also be back after also sitting out Tuesday’s win over Harrogate.
New signings Terry Taylor, on loan from Wolves, and Owura Edwards, on loan from Bristol City, could be set for league debuts after starting in midweek.