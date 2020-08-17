Stuart Pearce rejoins David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham

Stuart Pearce has returned to West Ham as part of manager David Moyes’ backroom team.

The former Hammers full-back is back at the club as a first-team coach and will work alongside Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin, who have also signed new contracts.

Pearce had been part of Moyes’ staff during his first spell in charge when he kept the club in the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Stuart back to West Ham United,” Moyes told the club website. “He did a fantastic job for me in our first spell at the club together.

“Stuart is a highly-respected figure throughout the game, who will bring another dimension to the coaching set-up here.

“I believe he will complement Kevin and Paul really well – both of whom have been brilliant support for me alongside Alan Irvine of course – and will help us get the very best out of the players.

“He will start immediately and I’ve no doubt he will be a great asset to us on the training pitch and in the dressing room next season.”

Pearce, who played for the Hammers under Harry Redknapp in 1999 when their home was the Boleyn Ground, said: “I’m delighted to be back. It’s a great opportunity.

“I wouldn’t be back if I didn’t believe in the strategy the club, board and the manager have put in place, to take this great football club forward. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club on both previous occasions and I can’t wait to get started again.”