Striker Nicky Maynard re-signs with Mansfield
17:35pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Mansfield striker Nicky Maynard has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
The 33-year-old scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Stags last season after joining the club from Bury.
“It’s great to have Nicky back. He was our top goalscorer last season and is a natural finisher. He knows how we work and how we want to play,” Mansfield manager Graham Coughlan told the club website.
“There’s now great competition up front and I’m excited to see how it pans out. Obviously Nicky is a few weeks short of match fitness, so fingers crossed we can get him up to speed and ready for the start of our league campaign.”
Maynard began his career at Crewe and has also played for Bristol City, West Ham, Cardiff, MK Dons and Aberdeen.