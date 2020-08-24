Striker Joe Mason agrees new MK Dons deal
MK Dons striker Joe Mason has extended his contract with the League One club.
The 29-year-old scored four goals in 16 games last season and is the fourth player to re-sign with Russell Martin’s side.
“I’m over the moon,” Mason told iFollow MK Dons.
“I spoke to Russ (Martin) quite a lot over the lockdown and he made it quite clear that he wanted me to stay. It was important that the club got itself in a safe position first, but now I’m happy it’s done and it’s great to be back.
“Up until last season got cut short, I was really enjoying my time here. For me now it’s about staying injury free and showing what I can do.”
Dons boss Martin told the club website: “I’m delighted to be able to bring Joe back to the club.
“He feels like a new signing for me. We saw what a good player he can be last season but I believe we’ll be getting a fitter and sharper Joe Mason this time around. I can’t wait to get back to working with him.”