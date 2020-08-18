Striker Dylan Asonganyi reunited with manager Karl Robinson at Oxford
League One side Oxford have signed 19-year-old striker Dylan Asonganyi on a one-year contract.
A former MK Dons player, Asonganyi is a familiar face to U’s manager Karl Robinson, who managed the Dons from 2010 to 2016.
After leaving MK Dons in the summer following a loan spell at Maidenhead, Asonganyi impressed Robinson whilst on trial and now joins the squad ahead of the new season.
“The gaffer and all the staff have been amazing with me,” he told the club website.
“It was good to get to know everyone over the last week and it’s a very ambitious club where I want to come in, settle down and play my football again. I feel fit and strong and I can’t wait to get started.”
Robinson, also speaking on the club website, said of the new signing: “He is very talented. As a kid there were a lot of clubs looking at him but he suffered an injury and then maybe hasn’t had the opportunities which he would have liked.
“So we took a look and he pushed himself in every session, clearly has a desire and we think he will come here determined to show what he can truly do.”