Striker Danny Ward returns to Huddersfield
Huddersfield have re-signed striker Danny Ward on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old, who made 140 appearances for the Terriers between 2011 and 2015, has signed a three-year contract after leaving Cardiff at the end of the season.
“We are really happy to add Danny to our squad; he’s a very interesting player with a lot of experience at this club and in this league,” Town boss Coach Carlos Corberan told the club website.
“He’s really ambitious and when a player wants to come back to a club it’s because he feels something special about being a Terrier and feels that he still has something important to give to the fans.
“As a striker he gives us a lot of options; he makes very intelligent runs, looks always for the long option, and will help us in the build-phase because he’s good with the ball when he comes deep.”