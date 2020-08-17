Striker Danny Ward returns to Huddersfield

Danny Ward has rejoined Huddersfield on a three-year deal.
Danny Ward has rejoined Huddersfield on a three-year deal. - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:17pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Huddersfield have re-signed striker Danny Ward on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old, who made 140 appearances for the Terriers between 2011 and 2015, has signed a three-year contract after leaving Cardiff at the end of the season.

“We are really happy to add Danny to our squad; he’s a very interesting player with a lot of experience at this club and in this league,” Town boss Coach Carlos Corberan told the club website.

“He’s really ambitious and when a player wants to come back to a club it’s because he feels something special about being a Terrier and feels that he still has something important to give to the fans.

“As a striker he gives us a lot of options; he makes very intelligent runs, looks always for the long option, and will help us in the build-phase because he’s good with the ball when he comes deep.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Huddersfield

PA