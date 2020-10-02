Striker Danny Rose swaps Mansfield for Northampton

Danny Rose has left Mansfield to join Northampton
Danny Rose has left Mansfield to join Northampton - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:11pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Mansfield striker Danny Rose has joined Sky Bet League One club Northampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who scored 44 goals in 113 appearances for the Stags, has penned a two-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium with the option for a third year.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle told the club’s website: “We are adding a player to the squad who has scored consistently throughout his career so far and someone who can play in a number of positions across the forward line.

“He has a good work ethic and I like his character. He is a player who used to annoy the life out of me when he played against me and my teams so I am delighted he will be in our dressing room now! He is the sort of character you love to have on your side.

“Danny is a player who I think will build up a real rapport with the fans here as I know he did with the supporters at Mansfield.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Northampton

PA