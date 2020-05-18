The story of Robert Lewandowski's sensational goalscoring record at Bayern Munich
Loading...
9:35am, Mon 18 May 2020
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been an overwhelming success since joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
In the six seasons he has been at the club, the number nine has netted an incredible 231 goals in 276 games for the German side.
He is now second in Bayern Munich's all-time top scorers list behind only Gerd Muller, who has 564.
Sign up to our newsletter
This season Lewandowski is set to have his best campaign to date as he has already bagged 40 goals in 34 games and needs just four more to break his season's best of 43.
And the Pole re-opened his account following the coronavirus-induced break against Union Berlin on Sunday as he slotted home a penalty to give the league leaders a 2-0 victory.