Stoppage-time Danny Johnson strike books Tottenham date for Orient
A late goal by substitute Danny Johnson earned Leyton Orient a 3-2 win over Plymouth in the Carabao Cup second round and set up a home tie with Tottenham.
The Pilgrims went in front on 19 minutes when Panutche Camara drilled the ball home following an impressive run by Ryan Hardie who shrugged off three tackles.
The visitors doubled their lead after 34 minutes when Danny Mayor presented an opportunity for Kelland Watts who found the net with some aplomb as Plymouth took control.
Orient, who had been denied by the woodwork and some excellent saves by Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper, reduced the deficit after 55 minutes when Louis Dennis side-footed home a cross from Jordan Maguire-Drew to galvanise the home side.
They then found themselves back on level terms after 74 minutes when Jobi McAnuff found himself one on one with the keeper and lobbed the ball into the net.
The home side went in search of the winner and were rewarded deep into three minutes of added time when Johnson latched onto a defensive mistake to steer the ball home.