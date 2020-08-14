Stoke snap up Steven Fletcher
Stoke have signed experienced striker Steven Fletcher on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old has joined the Potters after leaving Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, where he rejected the offer of a new contract.
He becomes the third new signing at the bet365 Stadium this summer following the arrivals of former Owls team-mate Morgan Fox and James Chester.
“I’ve known Steven for a long time, since he first broke into the team at Hibernian. He’s a player I’ve always liked; I’ve watched his career with interest and wherever he has been he has done well and scored goals,” Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club website.
“I know how important he was to Sheffield Wednesday last season and it’s no coincidence that they had a difficult second half of the season when injury took Steven out of the team so I think it’s a really positive signing for us.”
Fletcher, capped 33 times by Scotland, began his career with Hibernian and played in the Premier League with Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland before undertaking a loan spell in France with Marseille ahead of his move to Hillsborough.