Stoke midfielder Lasse Sorensen joins MK Dons on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
17:33pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
MK Dons have signed Stoke midfielder Lasse Sorensen on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, a Denmark youth international, has become Dons boss Russell Martin’s fourth summer signing.

Sorensen told the Dons’ official website: “I’m very pleased to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“There has been a bit of interest for a while and then the opportunity to play football here finally arose. I talked it through with all those around me and we thought it was the perfect opportunity for me.”

Martin added: “I’m excited to get him here to Stadium MK.

“He’s an excellent player and a really good character. He will bring understanding of the game and he’s got an incredible range of passing. He’s fantastic at set-pieces, and he’s a powerful athlete too.”

