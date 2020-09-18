Stoke consider options for Bristol City clash after shock Carabao Cup win
Stoke manager Michael O’Neill could have a selection headache for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Bristol City.
O’Neill made seven changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Premier League Wolves on Thursday and a number of players impressed as the Potters pulled off a shock win.
Goalkeeper Jack Butland and winger Tom Ince did not even make the bench, though, and their futures at the club appear uncertain.
Experienced defender Ryan Shawcross is continuing to build up his fitness after an injury-plagued past year while the visit of the Robins could come too soon for Joe Allen (Achilles) and Thibaud Verlinden (knee).
Bristol City could be without skipper Tomas Kalas.
The defender suffered a shoulder injury during the early stages of the midweek cup win over Northampton and was replaced by Taylor Moore.
Boss Dean Holden said: “We lost Tomas early in the game, which was not what we wanted, but you have to find the solutions to these problems. Tayls came on, he’s mentally ready and physically he handled himself well.”
Striker Chris Martin scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 victory and should lead the line once again, while defender Alfie Mawson played 70 minutes on his first appearance.