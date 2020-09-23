Stevenage’s Burger King sponsorship explained – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.

Football

Genius.

Jose Mourinho marked his 20-year career anniversary.

TODO: define component type factbox

A brilliant gesture from the Portuguese.

Marcus Rashford showed off his ‘goal of the season’ trophy.

He also continued his campaign to end child food poverty.

Neymar got involved in the Everton player of the year award.

Harry Kane reacted to Tottenham fans’ generosity.

Roy has still got it! What a pass.

Wolves unveiled their new big-money signing.

Arsenal took a trip down memory lane.

Becks paraded his aftershave.

TODO: define component type factbox

Xavi Alonso was loving his new trainers.

TODO: define component type factbox

YEBOAHHHH!

The former England goalkeeper is ready.

TODO: define component type factbox

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois put in the work.

As did PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Rowing

Sir Matthew Pinsent, Sir Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell reflected on the 20-year anniversary of their Sydney Olympics triumph.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was feeling chuffed.

Andrew Flintoff spoke about his upcoming documentary.

Virat Kohli is ready.

Jofra Archer felt the love.

Jonny Bairstow is loving the IPL.

TODO: define component type factbox

What a catch!

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios’ challenge was accepted by Andy Murray.

Things you love to see.

Recovery is key.

TODO: define component type factbox

Bubble life.

The players are arriving in Paris.

Jamie Murray is going to be hard to beat at the French Open.

Boxing

Sarcasm?

Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora against Oleksandr Usyk is on.

Halloween is sorted.

The Hitman showed off his back tattoo.

TODO: define component type factbox

The new normal.

Athletics

Dame Kelly Holmes marked National Fitness Day.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was celebrating her daughter’s third birthday.

TODO: define component type factbox

Golf

Luke Donald returned to the scene of arguably Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup victory.

TODO: define component type factbox

Tiger Woods was excited to be opening his first public golf course.

Cycling

Chris Froome was on his bike.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was recognised by TIME.

Red Bull sent a reminder than they would be once again missing fans at the circuit ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, hours before Formula One confirmed that 30,000 fans were expected for the race.

Rugby League

Great to see.