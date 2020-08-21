Stevenage snap up forward Marcus Dinanga
17:54pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
Stevenage have signed forward Marcus Dinanga after a successful trial.
The 23-year-old scored 12 goals for Telford last season in National League North and Boro boss Alex Revell is delighted to bring him in.
Revell told the club website: “Marcus is someone we identified at the beginning of lockdown. He scored lots of goals last season and could be a valuable asset to the team. He’s worked hard in training to not only be a part of the group but also show us his talents.
“He’s been fantastic through pre-season and deserves this opportunity. His character and athleticism is exactly what we are looking for, but he also works extremely hard, is a fantastic finisher and has real pace.”