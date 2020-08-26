Stevenage sign Birmingham full-back Remeao Hutton on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
17:15pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
Stevenage have signed full-back Remeao Hutton on a season-long loan from Birmingham.

The 21-year-old spent a successful spell at Yeovil in the National League last term.

Boro boss Alex Revell told the club’s website: “Remeao had a hugely successful season at Yeovil last year, playing almost every game.

“He is an exciting talent and his strengths are his crossing, his attacking play and defensively he is very good one-on-one. I believe that his athleticism and character mean he will be a good fit here.”

