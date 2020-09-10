Stevenage seal loan deal for Brentford midfielder Arthur Read
12:15pm, Thu 10 Sep 2020
Stevenage have signed midfielder Arthur Read on a season-long loan from Brentford.
The 20-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Bees, but Boro boss Alex Revell has had him watched on a number of occasions.
“Arthur is an exciting young talent and we have watched him and his development for a long time now,” Revell told Stevenage’s website.
“He is an energetic, dynamic and tenacious midfielder who is left footed so adds some real balance and quality to our side.”