Stevenage seal loan deal for Brentford midfielder Arthur Read

12:15pm, Thu 10 Sep 2020
Stevenage have signed midfielder Arthur Read on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The 20-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Bees, but Boro boss Alex Revell has had him watched on a number of occasions.

“Arthur is an exciting young talent and we have watched him and his development for a long time now,” Revell told Stevenage’s website.

“He is an energetic, dynamic and tenacious midfielder who is left footed so adds some real balance and quality to our side.”

