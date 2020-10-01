Stevenage hit by positive Covid-19 tests ahead of Salford clash
Three Stevenage players are continuing to self-isolate after positive coronavirus tests and will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match against Salford.
The Hertfordshire club’s match at Bradford last weekend was briefly in doubt following the positive cases, but the EFL gave the go-ahead.
Striker Inih Effiong remains a doubt after he was withdrawn due to injury during the EFL Trophy match against Southampton’s under-21s on September 22.
Defender Ben Coker and midfielder Charlie Carter remain sidelined by injuries suffered at the start of the season.
Salford have reported no injury problems for the trip south.
Manager Graham Alexander gave a senior debut to 17-year-old goalkeeper Hayden Evans in the EFL Trophy win over Morecambe on Tuesday.
However, Vaclav Hladky is likely to return to the Ammies’ starting line-up after the Czech kept consecutive clean sheets in the league games against Grimsby and Forest Green.
The north-west club have made an unbeaten start to their League Two campaign.