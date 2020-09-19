Stevenage ease to dominant first win of season by dispatching Oldham
Stevenage earned their first win of the season with a dominant 3-0 victory over Oldham at the Lamex Stadium.
Elliot Osborne and Luther James-Wildin struck either side of Inih Offiong’s missed penalty before Luke Prosser headed home to help Boro climb to fifth in Sky Bet League Two.
Harry Kewell’s side have lost both league games so far and are without a victory since January.
Oldham goalkeeper Ian Lawlor denied Danny Newton early on but the visitors grew into the game, Davis Keillor-Dunn bundling wide before Robert Grant fired off target.
Arthur Read saw his long-range effort tipped over as Stevenage ended the half in charge.
Prosser nodded Read’s free-kick wide while Jack Smith almost caught the keeper out with a snapshot, but they were rewarded when Elliott List’s cutback was converted by Osborne inside the box.
Boro failed to extend their lead when Offiong saw his penalty saved after Carl Piergianni fouled Scott Cuthbert in the box.
However, James-Wildin almost immediately lashed in following a corner, with Prosser later nodding home from close range to seal victory.