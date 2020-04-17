Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard has named his dream football team, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing out.

In an interview with The Mail, the 39-year-old opted instead for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Lionel Messi, Alessandro del Piero and Kylian Mbappe playing behind Didier Drogba up front.

Gerrard had many battles with Drogba throughout his career (PA Images)

Gerrard chose Atletico Madrid's current shot stopper Jan Oblak as his goalkeeper, while his centre-back pairing was made up of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany and Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

At right-back, he went for Brazilian icon Cafu, while the other full-back position was reserved for the only Liverpool player in the 11 in Scotland's Andy Robertson.

Robertson was the only Reds player to make Gerrard's Xl (PA Images)

And in central midfield Gerrard picked Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Manchester United hard man Roy Keane.

Steven Gerrard's dream team: