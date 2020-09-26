Steve Seddon marks Wimbledon return with winning goal at Fleetwood
Steve Seddon announced his return to AFC Wimbledon in style by scoring the winner in their 1-0 win at Fleetwood.
The left-back, who arrived on loan from Birmingham earlier in the week, struck shortly before half-time to give the Dons an unlikely victory after spending much of the game on the back foot.
Fleetwood had much the better of the first half, with Wimbledon’s Connal Trueman saving goalbound efforts from Callum Camps and Josh Morris.
However, it was the visitors who led at the break, thanks to a 40th-minute goal from Seddon, who also spen the second half of the 2019/19 campaign with the Dons.
The 22-year-old’s determined charge from the back saw him combine with Joe Piggott to send his finish beyond Alex Cairns.
The second half followed a similar pattern to that of the first, with Fleetwood’s Danny Andrew seeing his fine strike crash against the crossbar.
Camps was denied by Trueman again and Morris drilled a shot narrowly over while, at the other end, Cairns produced excellent stops to keep their hopes alive, saving from Ryan Longman and Piggott.
But with Fleetwood unable to find a way through it was Wimbledon who went home with the three points.