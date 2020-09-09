Steve Mounie leaves Huddersfield for Brest

13:37pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has left the club to join Ligue 1 side Brest for an undisclosed fee.

Mounie arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium from Montpellier in 2017 ahead of the Terriers’ first season in the Premier League.

The Benin international, 25, went on to make 95 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s website: “Steve was going into the final year of his contract and with that in mind this transfer made complete sense for the club.”

