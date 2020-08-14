Steve Evans lures Alex MacDonald to Gillingham
Gillingham have continued their preparations for the new season with the signing of Alex MacDonald.
The midfielder moves to Priestfield Stadium after three years at Mansfield and is the Sky Bet League One club’s seventh addition of the summer.
MacDonald, who started his career at Burnley, is reunited with Gills boss Steve Evans after they worked together during the 2017-18 campaign.
“The gaffer found a way to get the best out of me while at Mansfield,” the 30-year-old said.
“He rang me and wanted me to come down and luckily enough we got the deal over the line.”
Evans said: “Macca is a top class player in League One when he is focused.
“I thought he was going to stay in the midlands in League One but I was keen to get him here and our chairman (Paul Scally) made it happen. Not a big name signing, but a very good player who our fans will like very quickly.”