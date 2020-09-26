Steve Evans hails Dominic Samuel after scoring brace on Gillingham return

Gillingham boss Steve Evans hailed the impact of Dominic Samuel after a brace from the new signing helped see off Blackpool on Saturday.

Former Gills loanee Samuel scored early in each half on his return to the club as Evans’ men eased to a comfortable 2-0 win at Priestfield.

“Dominic will always score goals,” Evans said.

“I think I’ve spoken to him more in the last three months more than I have with my wife. He made the deal happen. Both are strikers’ goals.”

The game was just four minutes old when Samuel opened his account for his new club by heading home after Blackpool failed to clear a corner.

He doubled his tally four minutes into the second half with a brilliant solo effort to leave Evans delighted with what he had seen.

“The first one is something we’ve worked on on the training ground,” said the Gills boss.

“It’s a fantastic corner from Scott Robertson and I was expecting Dom to be there, whether or not he put it in or not. He was in the middle of the goal, which is what we worked on.

“His second is a brilliant finish. I’ve just watched it back – the goalkeeper has no chance.”

The victory marked Evans’ 50th match in charge of the hosts and he was full of pride for his young side following their second win of the season.

“Look at the average age of the team – they’re babies in there,” he said.

“Considering we’re playing against a side full of good players, a team who I think will be in the top six at the end of the season, we were on top and played some wonderful football.

“We had to battle at the end of the game but our back four never gave them a sniff. That’s a really good sign.”

Neil Critchley admitted his beaten Blackpool side did not deserve anything from the game as he reflected on “a bad day at the office”.

“I don’t think we were good enough,” he said.

“We got off to the worst possible start and gave ourselves an uphill struggle. Our quality let us down when we had good spells of possession.

“Until the end of the game we didn’t really test their goalkeeper enough.

“We knew what to expect coming here, so we weren’t surprised by anything Gillingham did.

“At half-time I thought we were in the game, then we did the exact same thing at the start of the second half.

“We need to learn quickly how to win different types of games. We need to get something out of games when we don’t play well. We need to learn fast.”