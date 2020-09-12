Steve Ball pleased with Colchester point at Bradford

New manager Steve Ball praised his Colchester players after a battling performance earned his side a 0-0 draw at Bradford City.

Both teams had chances to win the game. City’s experienced striker Lee Novak had two shots blocked in the sixth minute and then headed over the bar, as well as finding the net in the second half only to be ruled offside.

Substitute Clayton Donaldson had Bradford’s best second-half effort when his 20-yard shot was blocked

For Colchester, Kwame Poku had a good effort saved in the first half and Luke Gambin tested keeper Richard O’Donnell after the break, while Tom Eastman missed a good chance to win the game four minutes from time when he headed wide after he was left unmarked at a corner.

Colchester reached the League Two play-off semi-finals last season and Ball, who took over at the end of July, said: “I was delighted with the performance.

“The players are disappointed not to have won. I think that says a lot coming to a top team in this division, whom I think will be challenging at the end of the season.

“For 20 minutes in the first half I thought they were the better side, but after that we had a great chance with Kwame Poku. It was a really great point away from home.

“We took control a bit more in the second half and we managed to get our full-backs a bit more involved and managed to mix our game up at times. All round it was a really top performance in the second half.”

Bradford manager Stuart McCall did not feel his side had done enough to take all three points.

“We started well, but I think Colchester probably deserved a point,” he said.

“It was a good battle and they put us under pressure when we had the ball and we always had to be vigilant at the back. Lee Novak was just offside. It was close, but if the flag stays down you come away with a 1-0 win.

“I am not going away distraught that we didn’t win. There were encouraging signs and I enjoyed a lot of the game, but we have things to work on.

“There is good ability and desire about us. I was disappointed we didn’t win, but it was tight game and we could have edged it, but we didn’t capitalise when we were on top.”

McCall is looking to add to his squad with another striker high on his list, but he added: “Clayton Donaldson and Kurtis Guthrie are good finishers. We will keep working, but we have to bring in the right people.”