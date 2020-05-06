New South Wales Swifts shooter Helen Housby is confident the Suncorp Super Netball season will begin, but doesn't know how the format will play out.

The league was due to start on May 2 but given the lockdown has been pushed back and will not resume before June 30.

And since the delay the Suncorp Super Netball and the Netball Australia board have said they are planning for a full-return and are working towards the end of the decision-making process.

The 25 year-old England international told Sky Sports: "There's a few different options and we're not really sure where they're going to go.

“But, I'm just excited to know that we probably are going to be playing. I don't mind how many games or how they do it, I'm just excited to be looking at getting back on court! I'll leave the decision-making to the powers that be.”