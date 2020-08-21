St Mirren new boy Kristian Dennis goes into squad to face Ross County
Kristian Dennis goes straight into the St Mirren squad for the Premiership clash against Ross County on Saturday.
The 30-year-old striker signed a two-year deal with the Buddies after leaving Notts County.
Midfielders Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn are working their way back from long-term knee injuries.
Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes to welcome Blair Spittal back to his squad.
The midfielder missed last week’s defeat to Dundee United with a thigh strain but has been passed fit to face the Buddies. Joe Chalmers has also been given the thumbs up from a specialist to step up his return after a long-term groin issue and is now back in full training.
However, Callum Morris is again a concern with an Achilles issue which saw him sit out the 2-1 defeat to United, while defender Tom Grivosti has had a minor setback as he battles to overcome a long-standing foot injury.