St Mirren first-team player tests positive for coronavirus

The unnamed player will not be involved in St Mirren's home match against Hibernian
By NewsChain Sport
11:39am, Thu 10 Sep 2020
One of St Mirren’s first-team players has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

The unnamed player, currently self-isolating, will not be involved in the Buddies’ Scottish Premiership home clash with Hibernian on Saturday.

A statement on stmirren.com said: “Following our recent round of testing, St Mirren Football Club can confirm that a member of the first-team has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player is currently self-isolating in line with government guidance and, as a result, will be unavailable for our match against Hibernian.

“The club has complied robustly with the official testing and hygiene regime, using a private testing facility in accordance with the Scottish Government and the SPFL/SFA Joint Response Group protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes the player a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once he is fit and ready.”

