St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin fumes over decision for Hibernian clash to go ahead

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said the SPFL had shown no compassion or common sense by insisting their game against Hibernian had to go ahead despite the loss of three goalkeepers due to coronavirus regulations.

Goodwin was without Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness after both recorded positive tests, while third-choice goalkeeper Peter Urminsky was also ruled out as a precaution.

Saints were able to land Hearts goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal on an emergency loan on the morning of the game but he was unable to stop his new team from going down to a 3-0 defeat.

Goodwin will seek an explanation from the SPFL on Monday as to why the match had to go ahead.

He said: “I don’t think any of us expected to be forced to play the game. We felt that given the fact we had no recognised goalkeeper available registered at the club the authorities would have seen sense.

“We felt they would have shown some compassion to our situation. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case and we were told the game would have to go ahead regardless.

“In the circumstances that we find ourselves in, it’s not easy to find keepers who have been tested. We just weren’t able to get someone up from England in time to get a test done before kick off.

“Thankfully, Hearts were able to give us Bobby but the whole situation has been a disaster. Our argument to the league was that we, as a country, are trying to publicise the game in a positive light. There was no common sense shown whatsoever.”

St Mirren would have been forced to field an outfield player in goal had Zlamal not been registered in time.

Goodwin added: “We would have been the laughing stock of world football if we had a Premiership team putting an outfield player in goals for a competitive game. It would have been ridiculous.”

Opposite number Jack Ross praised his players for not being distracted to rack up a comfortable win.

He said: “In our preparations we had tried to ignore the noise around the game but even on Friday night I knew that there was potential for something to come around that would affect the game.

“But it was good that we prepared in that manner. I think we started the game well and it helps if you have that platform to build on to go on and win the game.”