Tottenham pair Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have issued an apology after being caught failing to adhere to social distancing measures.

Right-back Aurier posted a video on social media showing him sat next to his teammate, with the duo also videoing themselves doing shuttle runs alongside each other.

This is the third time members of the Spurs team have been caught ignoring social distancing regulations after manager Jose Mourinho was caught conducting a session with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a park, while Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were also seen training together.

In a joint statement, Aurier and Sissoko said: "We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

"We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

"We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts."

Related videos

All football is suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a return date has not yet been confirmed by the Premier League.

Tottenham have not played since being knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig on March 10.