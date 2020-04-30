Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been helping deliver fresh food to families in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The Spurs boss was photographed carrying boxes of fruit and veg from the Kitchen Garden at the club's training centre to the point where they distribute the food.

Spurs grow fresh food in their 'Kitchen Garden' on the club's grounds (Tottenham website)

Mourinho wore personal protective equipment while moving the content in a bid to remain extra vigilant about the spread of coronavirus.

On Twitter, the club said: "Jose has made the first of his weekly deliveries of fresh produce from the Kitchen Garden at our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at our stadium.

“This will now be distributed by @HaringeyCouncil to those most in-need within our local community. #THFC #COYS.”

Mourinho loading cars with fresh produce (PA Images)

Mourinho told the club website: “It is a pleasure for me to help out in this way and see that food from our Training Centre is going to reach those most in-need within our community at this time.

“I would like to commend the fantastic volunteers working at the food hub every day, along with all the distributors, whose efforts are making a huge difference to people’s lives.”