Spotlight on Marine as fairytale FA Cup run ends – Sunday’s sporting social

Football

Jamie Carragher wore his colours – all of them – to show support Marine in the FA Cup.

Ian Wright and Dion Dublin bought virtual tickets for the game.

Taking Marine’s tally past 20,000.

Fans lined the streets to get a glimpse of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

TODO: define component type factbox

Pointless host Richard Osman made a joke about Homes Under the Hammer presenter Dublin, who commentated on the tie.

The eighth-tier side bowed out on a night they will never forget

And nor will Tottenham’s Alfie Devine.

Elsewhere, James Milner gave us this week’s music chart.

TODO: define component type factbox

Leeds fan Monty took a leaf out of Bielsa’s book.

Mark Wright made his Crawley debut in the shock win over Leeds.

Which Town revelled in.

Soccer Aid’s social team was delighted with Wright’s debut – he has made several appearances for England in the charity match over the years.

Scott McTominay has come a long way.

TODO: define component type factbox

Mason Mount celebrated his birthday.

Declan Rice wished his best mate well.

TODO: define component type factbox

Mohamed Salah flexed his muscles.

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted to get his first win at PSG.

TODO: define component type factbox

Scott Twine continued his personal goal of the season contest.

Cricket

James Anderson and Joe Root had a net in Sri Lanka.

Stuart Broad enjoyed Jack Wildermuth’s ‘celebrappeal’ in the Big Bash League.

Virat Kohli condemned the alleged racist abuse of India’s Mohammed Siraj by Australia fans in Sydney.

You’re not in South Africa now KP!

What a view!

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

Maria Sakkari is making waves in Abu Dhabi

Baby steps for Sabine Lisicki.

Angelique Kerber prep continued.