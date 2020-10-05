Spotlight on Manchester United as summer transfer window closes

Manchester United are set to be the main focus of attention as the summer transfer window closes on Monday night.

The future of Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli is also likely to be a source of interest ahead of the 11pm (BST) deadline.

United are understood to be closing in on the signing of Brazilian left-back Alex Telles after agreeing a fee of £13.5million, plus £1.8million in potential add-ons, with Porto.

Edinson Cavani is highly likely to bolster Manchester United's forward line (Andrew Milligan/PA) - (Copyright PA Archive)

The 27-year-old is due in England on Monday to finalise terms and undergo a medical while a potential deal for Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is also reportedly at an advanced stage.

United have endured a frustrating summer window to date with Dutch midfielder Donny Van De Beek their only addition, from Ajax. Reports have continually linked the club with Borussia Dortmund’s England forward Jadon Sancho but the German club’s £108million asking price has not been met.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told reporters on Saturday that “the door is closed” on any possible deal. It remains to be seen if that truly ends the issue or if United, perhaps jolted into action by Sunday’s 6-1 humbling by Tottenham, retort with a deadline-day offer.

“We are still in a position that we can add to this squad,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “We need to get more out of this squad but maybe by (Monday) night we will have an addition.”

Alli appeared as a second-half substitute as Spurs ran out convincing winners at Old Trafford on Sunday but interest from Paris St Germain in the 24-year-old reportedly remains.

Dele Alli was not included in England's latest squad for their three fixtures in October (Jonathan Brady/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)

The French champions have already had one loan offer for Alli rebuffed and were expected to return with another, although they have since signed Everton forward Moise Kean on a season-long deal.

Alli appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Spurs under Jose Mourinho and has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the fixtures against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Arsenal reportedly could attempt to raid Chelsea for the second time this summer. Having signed Willian on a free transfer, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is out to boost his midfield options and Jorginho is a potential target.

The Italian, however, is hardly out of favour having twice captained the Blues this season and scored two penalties in Saturday’s victory over Crystal Palace. Despite bringing in significant strength in the window, Chelsea may be reluctant to let him go.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add to the Arsenal squad - (Copyright PA Wire)

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has not named names but admits there is interest in making a signing.

He said: “What I can guarantee is that we are doing our maximum for that to happen, whether we are going to achieve it or not, I don’t know.”

Manchester City’s stuttering start to the campaign might see them make a late foray into the transfer market for a new left-back, with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico among those being apparently courted.

Kean’s departure from Everton could pave the way for Arkadiusz Milik to join the Toffees from Napoli while Leeds have been linked with Rennes winger Raphinha and Norwich’s Todd Cantwell.