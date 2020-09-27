Sports stars weigh in on VAR debate – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Gary Neville, Gary Lineker and Michael Owen were not happy with VAR.

Barrow boss David Dunn also weighed in on the VAR debate during the Tottenham v Newcastle match.

Leeds did not forget Chris Wilder’s words about their players following Sheffield United’s promotion two years ago.

Super Duper Liam Cooper!

TODO: define component type factbox

Illan Meslier kept the Blades at bay.

Marcus Rashford sends Ben White for not one but two hotdogs.

Gareth Bale cannot wait to return for Spurs.

Gary Lineker joked as to why Son was brought off at half-time against Newcastle.

Arsenal Women midfielder Danielle Van De Donk was looking ahead.

TODO: define component type factbox

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles was focused.

TODO: define component type factbox

The Addicks were not happy.

Not a good diet!

Newcastle fans Ant and Dec thanked the latter’s lucky socks.

Micah Richards was not happy with Manchester City.

Jose was not happy.

TODO: define component type factbox

Super Sunday!

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

There is another world champion in the Fury household.

Josh Warrington was happy with his new garment.

TODO: define component type factbox

Josh Taylor revelled in his win on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua was in ‘work mode’.

Tennis

All smiles for Andy Murray…

TODO: define component type factbox

…but he was later well beaten by Stan Wawrinka in Paris.

Serena was feeling the cold.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar could not believe Nicholas Pooran’s fielding in the IPL.

Leeds supporter Richard Pyrah mocks Sheffield United fan Joe Root…

What a stop!

One to watch?

UFC

Conor McGregor’s son took a leaf out of his old man’s book.

TODO: define component type factbox

Athletics

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford also had advice for VAR.