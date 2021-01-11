The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
5:00am, Mon 11 Jan 2021
The FA Cup third round took centre-stage this weekend with eighth-tier Marine hosting Tottenham and Sky Bet League Two Crawley shocking Leeds.

Elsewhere, Bristol underlined their Gallagher Premiership title credentials by beating reigning champions Exeter 20-7 at Sandy Park.

Paddy Jackson landed a tricky conversion in the final minute to rescue a 27-27 draw for London Irish at The Stoop that extended Harlequins’ victory drought to over a month.

In racing, Paul Nicholls enjoyed another memorable Saturday after saddling seven winners across the three jump meetings in Britain, while Secret Reprieve provided proud Welshman Evan Williams with victory in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

