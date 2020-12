Anthony Joshua grabbed the headlines with his devastating ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev while a lacklustre Manchester derby failed to deliver any knockout punches.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen was triumphant in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Exeter launched their defence of the Heineken Champions Cup with a thumping win over Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.

An empty Old Trafford played host to a disappointing goalless draw between Manchester United and Manchester City (PA Wire)

Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev traded heavyweight blows at the Wembley Arena (PA Wire)

Max Verstappen led from start to finish in Abu Dhabi (AP)

Granit Xhaka earned himself a red card for grabbing Burnley’s Ashley Westwood round the throat in a match which Arsenal went on to lose 1-0 (PA Wire)

Stuart Hogg scored against his former club as Exeter ran riot against Glasgow (PA Wire)

Leaders Rangers retained their 13-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership thanks to Connor Goldson's winner at Dundee United (PA Wire)

Manchester United stayed three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League with victory over Reading (PA Wire)

World champion Lewis Hamilton returned for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after recovering from coronavirus (AP)

Dean Smith celebrated 500 games in management as his Aston Villa side beat Wolves (PA Wire)

Bristol's return to top-flight European rugby ended in defeat to Clermont Auvergne (PA Wire)

Fulham welcomed fans back to Craven Cottage for the first time since February as they held Liverpool to a draw (PA Wire)